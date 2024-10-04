Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are asking the Burnley public for help in finding a man wanted on prison recall.

Chris Smith (42), also known as Chris Wooldridge, is 5ft. 6in. tall, of slim build, has balding brown and grey hair, and wears glasses. He has a tattoo of a cannabis leaf and a skull on his upper left arm. Smith has connections to Blackpool and Burnley.

A police spokesman said: “If you see Chris Smith, do not approach him and ring 999 immediately. For any sightings of Smith, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected].”