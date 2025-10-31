Man (35) jailed for 14 weeks after breaching criminal behaviour order banning him from Farmfoods in Burnley
Lee Scott was handed the CBO in October, 2024, following a number of thefts. It means he is not allowed to enter Farmfoods on Accrington Road, Burnley, or the carpark attached. He was also prohibited from entering the Rossendale Road service station and forecourt.
Scott (35) of no fixed address appeared before Blackburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 22, where he pleaded guilty to breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and was jailed for 14 weeks.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.