Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a woman following a fatal collision in Nelson.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abubakar Mahmood (20) of Farrer Street, Nelson today pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst disqualified from driving and causing death without insurance at Preston Sessions house.

On December 15th, 2024, at 8:31pm, 51-year-old Safia Karieem left an address in Nelson, where she had been working as a carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is 51-year-old Safia Karieem. Today Abubakar Mahmood (20) of Farrer Street, Nelson, today pleaded guilty to causing Safia's death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst disqualified from driving and causing death without insurance at Preston Sessions house.

Mahmood, who was already disqualified from driving after a previous dangerous driving conviction, was driving along 30mph-limit Manchester Road at 52mph. Seconds later, the throttle input increased to 100%, meaning his accelerator was fully down. He collided with Safia at 65mph.

Mahmood drove off, leaving Safia to die at the scene. He didn’t slow down or stop despite considerable windscreen damage. Following a detailed police investigation videos were found of previous driving episodes and Mahmood was also charged with and pleaded guilty to a further count of dangerous driving. He will be sentenced on May 15th. Safia’s daughters paid moving tributes to their mum, who was well loved in the community, after her tragic death.

DCI John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Safia’s loved ones, and I am relieved that they will not have to sit through a trial and hear the details of their mum’s death.

“Mahmood chose to drive in that manner on that day, with a blatant disregard for the safety of innocent bystanders, and himself. His disgraceful and dangerous actions cost Safia her life. His driving was also clearly not an isolated incident with his previous driving episodes and the evidence we found showing a pattern of behaviour which ultimately had the worst possible outcome.

“Dangerous driving is not and never will be tolerated in Lancashire. If you are driving in a way that endangers others, we will catch you and we will prosecute you for it.”