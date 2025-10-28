A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault outside Burnley General Hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 13th, at around 3-37pm when police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted outside the hospital. The arrest comes after police put out an appeal for help to identify the offender.

The man has bailed with conditions while police inquiries continue. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 quoting log 0830 of 13th September 2025.