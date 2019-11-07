Major investigation into human trafficking leads to arrests in Burnley and Pendle

Six people have been charged as part of a major on-going investigation into cannabis production and human trafficking.

A warrant was executed at an address in Rutland Street, Nelson, on October 29th where police uncovered a large cannabis farm.

Further enquiries identified addresses in Newport Street, Cumberland Street and Manor Street in Nelson and Spencer Street in Burnley where there was evidence of cannabis production.

Police also searched addresses on Plodder Lane and Peabody Street in Bolton where they found evidence of cannabis production.

A number of Vietnamese nationals have been arrested and either safeguarded or handed to the immigration services.

A further six people have been charged in connection with the investigation – codenamed Whippet. They are:

Mihai Dumitru, 39, Ford Street, Burnley, charged with human trafficking and conspiracy to produce cannabis. He appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 1st and was remanded.

Dung Bui, 45, Plodder Lane, Bolton, charged with producing Cannabis,

Thuong Ha, 21, Plodder Lane, Bolton, arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffick and conspiracy to produce cannabis

Ha Le, 42, Spencer Street, Burnley, and Long Le, 36, of the same address, both charged with producing cannabis.

Dieu Le, 38, Plodder Lane, Bolton, charged with conspiracy to traffick and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

All of the above, bar Dumitru, appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday and have been remanded.

Det. Sgt Stu Peall, of Lancashire Police’s Human Trafficking Team, said: “While we have made a number of arrests and charged a number of individuals, this investigation is very much on-going and will now continue.

“I would like to thank the community for their support so far in this fast moving and complex investigation.”