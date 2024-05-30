Machete-wielding man caught in Burnley town centre charged
and live on Freeview channel 276
Miles Whitfield, 48, of no fixed address, was charged with shoplifting, breach of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.
A police spokesman said: “We know that this may have been alarming for some of you to read. We believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is thought to be no risk to the wider public.
“We want to reassure you today that we take these reports very seriously, and you may see additional Neighbourhood Policing Officers in the town centre over the coming days. If you see our officers out and about, and you have any concerns, please do approach them.”