Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was seen in Burnley town centre on Tuesday carrying a machete-type knife has been charged.

Miles Whitfield, 48, of no fixed address, was charged with shoplifting, breach of a criminal behaviour order and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A police spokesman said: “We know that this may have been alarming for some of you to read. We believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is thought to be no risk to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles Whitfield is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today.