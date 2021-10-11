'Machete-wielding' Burnley thug arrested after pensioner and pregnant woman attacked

Reece Murgatroyd, 22 - one of Lancashire's Most Wanted - was arrested at a home in Padiham near Burnley yesterday (October 10).

He had been wanted on prison recall and on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a woman in her 60s and a pregnant woman reported being assaulted in two separate incidents.

He had also allegedly threatened people with a machete and was wanted for criminal damage to a car, affray and disqualified driving.

In August, Lancashire Police appealed for information on his whereabouts and warned that Murgatroyd is "known to carry weapons and can be violent."

He was wanted as part of Operation Hunter, which has been running since July targeting Lancashire's most wanted offenders attempting to evade capture.

Murgatroyd was arrested on Sunday (October 10) on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody but will be recalled to prison in due course, say police.

In 2019, Murgatroyd was charged with a house burglary in Manchester Road, Burnley, where a car was stolen.