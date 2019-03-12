M65 'road rage' attack left victim with serious injuries, hears Burnley magistrates

A 25-year-old man could be facing jail for a motorway "road rage" attack which left the victim with facial injuries and a broken elbow.



Mubashar Iqbal assaulted David Tattersall at the side of the car. Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates:

"It's resulted in relatively serious injuries to the face, requiring stitches and which are probably going to scar and a fracture to the man's elbow."

She added: "I think there is a suggestion the defendant had a passenger as well."

Iqbal, of Selby Street, Nelson, indicated guilty pleas to wounding at Nelson and dangerous driving on the M65 west bound, between Colne and Nelson, last May 24th.

The defendant was committed for sentence to Burnley Crown Court and was given unconditional bail until April 29th.