Large quantity of drugs found in car in Pendle

Police have arrested a man after a large quantity of class A drugs were found in the car he was driving.

Officers stopped the car in Vivary Way, Colne, earlier tonight after they spotted it being driven suspiciously on the M65.

A police spokesman said: “A good team effort by team 4 immediate response, Tac ops, dog unit and the task force.

“This person is currently spending his Saturday evening in the luxury of Burnley custody suite.

“We will continue to target people involved in crime in order to keep our communities safe.”