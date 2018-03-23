Lancashire Police reveals knives handed in during amnesty

Lancashire Police is warning residents about the dangers of knives after taking 106 off the county's streets in just one week.

Of those, 64 were surrendered to stations across Blackburn, Nelson and Burnley during official collections last month, which included large blades and combat and kitchen knives.

A selection of the knives handed in to Lancashire police stations during official collections. (s)

The force also launched undercover operations which exposed a number of Lancashire businesses for illegally selling blades.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "I'm pleased that this knife surrender has seen many knives handed in to the police, with our communities safer as a result.

"Knives are deadly weapons and during this surrender we have seen these removed from our streets.

"Carrying a knife is illegal and the police have been clear that you will be arrested and prosecuted if you are caught with one.

"National drives such as this help to reduce crime and re-offending, which is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan - they make our communities safer and can help avoid the tragic impact that knife crime has on people's lives."

While official collections have now ended, residents can still hand a weapon in at any station across the county.

Chief Inspector Mark Baines said: “I would still like to appeal to those who are in possession of a knife, that carrying a knife doesn’t offer them protection, and not only is being in possession of a knife in a public place a criminal offence, but people are also more likely to be stabbed and seriously injured with their own weapon.”