More than 1,000 knives have been recovered from across East Lancashire, including Burnley and Nelson, as part of Lancashire Police’s Operation Sceptre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national week-long initiative to tackle knife crime yielded 1,173 blades, including swords, cleavers and a variety of knives.

Officers emptied six knife bins, including one sited at Calico Homes in Croft Street, Burnley and a second at Nelson Police Station. Other operational activity included numerous test purchasing operations to check retailers are complying with legislation, school inputs across the division to raise awareness of the impact of carrying a knife and 217 stop searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have recovered over 1,000 knives in East Lancs including Burnley and Nelson as part of Operation Sceptre

Working with the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, and other partner agencies, a range of activities took place last month across the division to target those who carry dangerous weapons, raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a weapon, and engage with retailers who sell bladed articles. Officers also engaged with the community through educational talks, community visits and leaflet drops.

Sergeant Mick Johnson, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network said: “There is nothing good that can come from carrying a knife. They are dangerous, and by carrying one, you put yourself at greater risk of harm.

“Sceptre week has once again achieved some good results, with over a thousand knives and weapons being removed from the streets of East Lancashire. Our strong partnerships have been key in spreading the message that knife crime has no place in our communities, and this work will continue.

“Our efforts will not stop there; we all have a role to play in preventing knife crime. If you or someone you know is carrying a knife, I urge you to use one of our knife bins to surrender it safely and help make our communities safer for everyone.”

If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.