Lancashire Police hunt for man who threatened to expose himself to children in Burnley

Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 60s threatened to expose himself to young girls in Burnley.

Police said they are investigating the incident which happened in the Ightenhill area of Burnley yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, February 20).

A man allegedly threatened to expose himself to two girls, aged 11 and 12, in Burnley on February, 20.

According to police, the man approached two girls, aged 11 and 12, and asked them if they wanted to see his genitals.

The man is described as white, in his 60’s and was seen to be driving a large grey car.

If you have witnessed this incident or have any information, you should contact PC Monaghan on 5155@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 687 of of 20 February.