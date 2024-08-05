Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner awards £90K to prevent summer ASB

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded almost £90K to projects taking place over the summer holidays that deter young people from crime and anti-social behaviour.

Grants of up to £3K were made available to support organisations to deliver short-term diversionary activity projects that target vulnerable young people.

Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, approved funding for 36 projects across Lancashire, providing free, safe, positive activities for thousands of young people, helping them to gain new skills, increase their confidence and resilience and fill their time with memorable experiences.

The fund is using money seized from offenders, reinvesting it back into the communities. Sessions range from arts and crafts, to sports, forest schools, drama and mentoring.

Commissioner Grunshaw said: "I'm really pleased with the high quality of applications that we received in such a short space of time, which goes to show the great work happening across our communities to deter crime and positively engage vulnerable people. It also shows how much investment is needed in our young people.

"School holidays can be a challenge, with little for young people to do, and subsequently can often be the time when they are at risk of getting involved in crime or anti-social behaviour.

"These programmes of activity support young people to gain new experiences and keep them safe, whilst reducing demand on policing and protecting our neighbourhoods.

"I'm looking forward to seeing and hearing the difference that these projects make. As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live is my primary aim. This can only be achieved by getting upstream and having strong leadership, a strong police force, and strong deterrents."