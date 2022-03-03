Allan Goodall first contacted the 12-year-old girl via an online friend.

This progressed into the two of them using online games, iMessage and facetime to communicate, police said.

It was during this contact that the 44-year-old incited her to perform sexual acts using a “combination of affection and threats to encourage her to agree.”

A Lancashire man has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual offences.

Goodall also performed sexual acts in front of the victim.

Brett Gerrity, Senior Crown Prosecutor in CPS North West’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offence Unit said: "Goodall knowingly sexually exploited this young girl despite the devastating impact it would have on her.”

The prosecution told the court that the contact had continued for over a year.

The abuse stopped when the young girl’s father found messages on her phone and alerted the authorities in Australia, who in turn contacted Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Police arrested Goodall and seized his mobile phone, laptop and computer.

When they were examined, detectives found indecent images of children and evidence of his communication with the child in Australia.

Goodall initially accepted he had been in contact with the girl but claimed he thought she was 18.

He denied all the sexual offences relating to the girl but pleaded guilty to the indecent photographs.

But the strength of the evidence led to Goodall changing his plea a month before trial.

He pleaded guilty to nine of the fourteen charges in relation to the sexual exploitation of the girl.

The other charges were ordered to lie on file.

Goodall was sentenced to eight years in prison plus a five year extension at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, March 3.

He was also given a 13 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“He may have believed the distance would protect him from justice but thanks to the bravery of the victim and the cooperation between agencies, he has been brought to account for his actions,” Brett Gerrity added.

“What Goodall has subjected the young girl to is truly appalling and there can be no doubt that he is a danger to children.”

