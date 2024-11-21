Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local leaders have joined a police patrol in Burnley town centre to discuss how to make the borough safer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner and the Burnley, Pendle, and Brierfield MP discussed policing concerns in the town while on the beat with neighbourhood officers.

Commissioner Clive Grunshaw highlighted issues like anti-social behaviour, retail crime, drug dealing, and serious violence with MP Oliver Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Lancashire Constabulary named Burnley town centre as an ASB hotspot earlier this year. The area will receive Operation Centurion funding until March, meaning multiple officers will work eight-hour shifts an extra four days a week.

Burnley officers with the Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw (second left), and Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan (centre).

The Burnley Express spoke to Lancashire Constabulary after a shop owner claimed to have seen people openly selling suspected Class A substances in the streets and misusing drugs and alcohol in the pedestrianised area of St James's Street near McDonald's.

PCC Grunshaw said: "A key part of my role working across the whole of Lancashire to protect the public is working with stakeholders like local Members of Parliament to discuss local issues and how we can work together to make the county safer.

"It was great to go out in Burnley town centre with Oliver and local officers to discuss the challenges and concerns that people have, alongside the proactive policing that is making a real difference, whether tackling anti-social behaviour through Op Centurion, or stopping retail crime, such as shoplifting and harassment of shop-workers through Op Vulture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is always more to be done and we discussed ways we can work together across different stakeholders to make the whole of the Burnley constituency safer, alongside the rest of our county.

“As Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable, delivering on my Police and Crime Plan and the people's priorities, delivering the most efficient police force we can through strong leadership and tough scrutiny."

Oliver Ryan MP added: "Keeping Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield safe is vital for our community to thrive. Joining Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and local officers, I saw first-hand the efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, and serious violence. While initiatives like Operation Centurion are making progress, there’s no room for complacency. I’ll continue pushing for stronger collaboration to protect our towns and rebuild public trust."