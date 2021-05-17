A pub in Lostock Hall has closed its doors temporarily after its landlord tested positive for Covid-19.

The Vic in Watkin Lane has been shut since the weekend and a notice on its website confirms the closure is due to coronavirus.

The notice says: “Unfortunately our pub is now closed following instructions from the UK Government, in support of the national initiative to combat Covid-19.”We look forward to welcoming you back into our pub as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and custom.”

Today, the pub told the Post: “We have closed temporarily because we were contacted by track and trace as someone had been in contact with a positive case.

“So we took precautions to protect staff and customers and have closed temporarily to allow all staff to get tested and await on results before reopening.

“All of the staff so far have come back negative, apart from the partner of one who hasn’t been into the pub.

“It’s not been the most ideal situation and we haven’t been told we have to close, but we took the decision to still implement the 10 day isolation period, just to be extra sure and keep everyone as safe as possible.”

The Vic’s landlord Kevin Franklin has also informed customers of the pub’s closure on a community Facebook page.

In a message posted yesterday (Monday, June 7), he said he had tested positive after becoming unwell with symptoms on Friday (June 4). After losing his sense of smell on Saturday, he took a test which came back positive.

He said: “As the licensee of the Vic and after hearing some nonsense rumours I will give a basic timeline of facts.

“Friday evening was the first time I took Lemsip capsules as I was feeling a bit rough. Saturday morning was due in work and woke up rough. I then discovered my sense of smell had gone.

“I immediately took a test of my own and it was positive. Then I went for a test at the NHS in Walton-le-dale and began my isolation. The official result I received from NHS on Sunday morning.

“As for the pub, which I don’t live at, we have decided to shut. The advice we’ve received so far says that we don’t have to, but we have.

“Hopefully we will reopen soon. P.s - I’m OK or at least I think I am.”

It is the third pub in the Preston area where staff have tested positive in recent days.

On Saturday (June 5), the Hunters pub in Walton-le-Dale was forced to shut its doors after an outbreak among its staff and management.

And today (Tuesday, June 8), Wetherspoons confirmed that its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre has had an outbreak, with four confirmed cases and a total of 19 staff self-isolating.