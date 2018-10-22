Lancashire email scam: What to do if you are targeted

Police in Lancashire are urging the public to be vigilant following reports of a scam involving email.

In an email, the sender claims to have hacked the person's account and infected their computer with a Trojan virus, allowing them to access personal data.

The sender then asks for a payment to be sent in bitcoin within 48 hours in order to prevent the recipient's data and files being shared with other people in their contacts.

Anybody who has received a similar email should contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk