Knuckleduster gang attack in Nelson park

A man suffered a fractured jaw after being attacked in a park by a group of men in Barrowford.



The attack happened on Sunday October 14th some time between 4-30pm and 6pm close to the edge of Victoria Park on Carr Road.

The victim, a 19 year old Nelson man, had attended the park with a friend. They were confronted by a group of around 30 to 35 men and the victim was hit repeatedly with knuckledusters, causing him facial injuries which required surgery.

DC Hazel Richardson from East CID said: “This young man was assaulted after trying to pull his friend back as he was being dragged by some members of this gang.

“This was a particularly large group of Asian men and so someone must have seen something. If you know anything that you think could help, please get in touch with us.”

You can call 01254 353864 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1054 of October 16th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.