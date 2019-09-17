Knife crime operation in Burnley and Padiham sees five shops fail test purchase test

Police have revealed that five shops in Burnley and Padiham have failed in a test purchasing operation tackling knife sales.

Operation Sceptre, a week long operation aimed at tackling knife crime, saw offficers from Burnley conduct test purchases at shops in Burnley and Padiham.

Another knife sold

A police spokesman said: "Out of 11 shops tested, six shops challenged and refused sales, but five failed by selling knives. These premises have been visited and education and advice has been given to the employees with follow up visits from Trading Standards. These will be tested again at a later date."