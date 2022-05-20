Mourners carrying purple balloons – Katie’s favourite colour – gathered outside St Leonard’s Church in Padiham for the funeral on Friday morning (May 20).

A horse-drawn carriage adorned in purple and topped with a floral tribute reading 'mum' arrived at around 10.30am ready for the church service.

Following the service, Katie’s family will follow her to Burnley Cemetery in Rossendale Road to pay their final respects and lay her to rest.

Family, friends and the general public gathered to pay their final respects to the murdered mother of two Katie Kenyon. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

“After the burial, we will be making our way to Rosegrove Unity where we can celebrate Katie’s life and cherish all the memories each and everyone of us have, together,” her sister Sarah said.

Katie family said they were “overwhelmed” by the love and support they have received since her body was found on April 29.

As they prepared to lay the mum-of-two to rest, they asked anyone attending the funeral to wear purple or "anything colourful" in honour of her.

They also asked anyone wishing to attend to consider bringing lilies – Katie’s favourite flowers.

Mourners arrive with purple balloons - Katie's favourite colour - for the funeral. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Anybody who wishes to donate can give to St Leonard’s Church in Katie’s name.

Sarah added: “Again we want to thank every single one of you all for the support, donations and love you have all shown and given and still giving.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed and feeling the love.”

Katie, 33, went missing after she was last seen getting into a van in Burnley at around 9.30am on April 22.

A horse drawn hearse adorned in purple arrives for the funeral. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Just over a week later, police confirmed the tragic news that they had found her body in the Forest of Bowland.

A post-mortem examination found the much-loved mum died as a result of head injuries.

A man was subsequently charged with her murder.

Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court on Friday (April 29).

The coffin for Katie Kenyon is carried into St Leonard's Church, Padiham. (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.