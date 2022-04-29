Andrew Burfield (50), appeared via video link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing where he was charged with murder. Katie vanished after being seen getting into a van in Todmorden Road, Burnley.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for Monday, November 14th, and the defendant was remanded in custody. Katie was reported missing after she was last seen at 9.30am on Friday.

Andrew Burfield has been charged with the murder of missing Burnley mum Katie Kenyon

A woman matching her description left an address in Burnley that morning, travelling about 17 miles in a silver Ford Transit van to the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.