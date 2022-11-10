Andrew Burfield (50) of Todmorden Road, Burnley, was first charged with kidnap, and then later charged with murder, which he denies, after Katie’s body was found in the Forest of Bowland after an extensive police search.

The Padiham mum went missing on April 22nd after the last reported sighting of her was in the Todmorden Road area of Burnley.

The trial of the man accused of killing Padiham mum of two Katie Kenyon will begin next week at Preston Crown Court.

Katie's body was found after a week of searching, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died as a result of head injuries.