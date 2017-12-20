IS supporter from Nelson in court accused of sharing details of Prince George's school

An alleged Islamic State (IS) supporter accused of sharing details of Prince George's school on social media will appear in court later charged with terrorism offences.

Husnain Rashid, 31, made the post about the four-year-old prince on messaging app Telegram, along with information on other potential UK targets, it is alleged.

The British national, of Leonard Street, Nelson, Lancashire, also allegedly planned to travel to Syria to join IS.

He was arrested on November 22 and charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting others to prepare acts of terrorism.

He will appear at the Old Bailey via video link from custody before Mr Justice Caddon-Cave.