Inquest reveals Burnley father's drink and drug-related death

An inquest at Burnley Magistrates into the death of a 33-year-old man has revealed that the father-of-one died after ingesting "an excessive amount of drugs and alcohol," according to the coroner.



Mark Anthony Conway died at his home on Jubilee Street in Read on October 27th, 2017 after spending the previous evening in Padiham with a friend with whom he had been drinking and shared "a small bag" of cocaine, according to Burnley Police's PC Ross Bosdorff, who attended the scene and ruled out third party involvement in the death.

The coroner, Mr Richard Taylor, said that "a very large amount of alcohol and cocaine" was found by the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem, Dr Deepa Jacob of Royal Blackburn Hospital, and that Mark had already "sadly passed away" when he was found slumped on the sofa by his housemate.

"There are no natural causes of death," explained Dr Jacob, who revealed that Mark's blood alcohol level was over four times the legal drink-drive limit. "In the blood there were high levels of alcohol [and] cocaine detected. When alcohol levels are very high, there is an effect on the blood which also impacts on the respiratory system; it brings about respiratory issues.

"The cause of death is respiratory depression of the central nervous system due to a combined effect of alcohol and cocaine," Dr Jacob added.

"I can only offer you all my condolences," said the coroner to Mark's family. "It's a drink and drug-related death, simple as that."

