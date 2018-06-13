Illegal teen driver hit with fine

A teenager who went for a spin in an Audi A6 taken without consent didn't stop for police, a court heard.



John-Paul McDonald had been allowed to use the car by a friend. He hasn't got a full licence and wasn't insured.

Burnley magistrates were told how McDonald came to the attention of officers on Queen's Lancashire Way in the town at 5-30pm.

The 19-year-old had been "going a little bit too fast" when spotted by police and they put on their blue lights and followed him down four or five streets. They came across him shortly after.

McDonald, who has never been in trouble with the law before, has now been given eight points on his licence. The defendant was also fined £200 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

McDonald, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, failing to stop when required by a constable, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance, in Hollingreave Road, Burnley, on May 22nd.

Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing McDonald had no previous convictions.

He came across a friend using a car and asked to drive round the block. The solicitor added: "He did that, foolishly, when he shouldn't have done that."