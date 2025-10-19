An illegal electric bike rider, who police said turned Nelson town centre into his own ‘personal race track’ has been detained.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the neighbourhood team witnessed the rider, a young male, while out on duty yesterday (Saturday) morning.

They observed the rider going through red lights and up onto the pavement, having no regard for the safety of pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An illegal electric bike rider, who police said turned Nelson town centre into his own ‘personal race track’ has been detained.

A police spokesman said: “ Unfortunately for the rider, he rode head on into reality at another set of traffic lights, whilst simultaneously also riding head on into plain clothed police officers.”

Officers detained the rider and seized the illegal bike, which is valued at around £2,000. The rider was reported for having no driving licence or motor vehicle insurance. Police have vowed to continue to target these vehicles and prosecute dangerous illegal riders.

Anyone with information regarding people using these vehicles is asked to report this to the police.