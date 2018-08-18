Illegal bike seized in Padiham

Police in Padiham have seized an off-road motorbike after receiving information from the public.

The Neighbourhood Police Team seized the illegal bike today (Saturday).

Officers said the riders of the bike had been causing a danger to other road users and pedestrians in the Padiham and Burnley area over the last couple of weeks "with no regard to anyone or anything other than their own amusement."

A police spokesman said: "The police would like to re-iterate that this reckless disregard to the safety of the community will not be tolerated and we will continue to seize as many of these bike as possible.

"If you have any information about the owners or whereabouts of motorbikes that are being driven in this way please report it online at Lancashire Police or call 101."