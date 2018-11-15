Hunt for wanted man who has evaded police for eight months

A car thief from Nelson is wanted by police after failing to appear at court eight months ago.

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing Mantas Uskaus, from Nelson.

Mantas Uskaus, 31, from Nelson, is wanted by police.

The 31-year-old was due to appear at Preston Crown Court on warrant on March 19 accused of theft from a motor vehicle.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to trace him. He is also known to have links to Macclesfield.

Uskaus is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall and of average build. He has dark hair and blue eyes.

PS Duncan Hall said: “If you have seen Uskaus, or have any information about his whereabouts, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should email 153@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 91 of 13th February.