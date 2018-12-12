Hunt for two suspects after man is robbed and left with cut to his face

A man has been left with a cut to his face after being the victim of a robbery.

The 22-year-old victim was targeted by two men on Monday (December 10) at 5.15pm.

The incident took place in Wordsworth Street, Burnley

He was approached from behind before being kicked to the ground.

The two men then took his wallet containing cash before using what police have described as a "sharp weapon" to cut his face".

The two men then made off in the direction of Woodbine Road.

Det Con Rhiannon Cosgrove, of Burnley Police, said: “The victim has been left with injuries, including a cut to his face, simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The men are described as being around 6ft tall and both wearing black clothing, including black hoodies and dark face coverings.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 956 of December 10.