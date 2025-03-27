Here's where Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley rank as Lancashire's burglary hotspots revealed

Lancashire Police has the third-highest number of residential burglaries among all UK police forces – behind only London and the West Midlands. Alarmingly, 30% of these break-ins involved a weapon.

Data obtained by Legal Expert through Freedom of Information requests has uncovered that 22,006 residential burglaries were reported in Lancashire over the past three years.

In 2024 alone, 7,190 burglaries were logged, and nearly one in three of these were classified as ‘aggravated burglaries,’ meaning that weapons were used during the crime. Yet, despite the severity of these offences, only 7% of cases resulted in a charge or summons, leaving thousands of victims without justice.

Legal Expert’s CICA (Criminal Injury Compensation Authority) specialist, Ellie Lamey, has called the charge rate “shockingly low.”

“Being the victim of a burglary is deeply invasive and traumatic. This is even more distressing in cases of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved. The lack of charges in these cases gives victims the impression that there is little support or justice available after what can be a life-altering event.”

Lancashire Police has disclosed that 268 burglary cases (4%) from 2024 are still under investigation. However, in the vast majority of cases (70%), police concluded their investigations without identifying a suspect. In 478 incidents, police confirmed that a suspect was identified but ‘evidential difficulties’ prevented further action.

