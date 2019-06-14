Heartless thief stole wheels from special school bus in Burnley

A heartless thief who stole the wheels off a bus belonging to a Burnley special school has been spared jail.

Addict David Taylor took the wheels from the vehicle at The Rose School to pay off a drugs debt, Blackburn Magistrates' Court was told.

The 63-pupil community school, on Greenock Street, is East Lancashire's only secondary special day school.

The 30-year-old, who has a long criminal record, had been arrested on warrant and appeared from the cells. He had taken tools to the school, which a district judge said was tantamount to burglary.

The defendant was allowed to keep his freedom so he can work with the probation service. His solicitor, Mr Keith Rennison said Taylor gained nothing from the crime.

Taylor, of Cog Lane, Burnley, admitted theft on April 27th. He was given 10 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month drugs programme. The defendant must also pay £1,176 compensation to the school.