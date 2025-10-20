Hate Crime Awareness Week marked in East Lancashire with Operation Hail

Hate Crime Awareness Week was marked in East Lancashire with Operation Hail.

The operation sees police and employers working together to support victims of hate crime in the workplace.

In the last 12 months, across East Lancashire, which covers the areas of Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle, Burnley, Ribble Valley and Rossendale, there have been 900 hate crimes recorded. Of those, 34.5% occurred whilst people were at work in places like supermarkets, shops, takeaways, pubs and bars, health settings and taxis.

All last week, as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week, officers visited business premises to talk to employees about Op Hail to ensure they have a full understanding of what constitutes a hate crime and where they can access support in reporting and sharing evidence.

They also spoke with employers about how they can support staff who have been a victim of hate crime to report it directly to police or via a third-party reporting centre.

These are independent organisations that can take a report on the victim’s behalf or assist the victim in writing up a report which can then be submitted to the police independently.

Across East Lancashire there are eight third-party reporting centres – you can find them here How to report hate crime | Lancashire Constabulary.

Through funding provided by the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), officers handed out posters, window stickers and leaflets to businesses to remind employers that hate is not part of their job!

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector Liz Penson said: “Every week, we hear from individuals who’ve been targeted by hate - often while simply doing their jobs. No one should have to endure such abuse when they’re just trying to earn a living.

“Through Op Hail, we remain firmly committed to supporting victims and ensuring that those responsible for hate crimes are held accountable.

“The message is clear: Hate has no place in any workplace.”

Al Yusuf from LANPAC said: “LANPAC is proud to support Operation Hail and the important work being carried out to address hate crime in the workplace. Discrimination and abuse have no place in any professional setting, and no one should be subjected to such behaviour while simply doing their job.”