Haslingden murder: two men charged after death of Barry Tyrie

Two men from Haslingden have been charged with the murder of Barry Tyrie, police confirmed.

John Taylor, 57, and Daniel Taylor, 30, both of Blackburn Road, Haslingden, were originally arrested after a brawl outside the Regent Street Working Men's Club at 10:20pm on Sunday, August 25.

Barry Tyrie (right) died after a fight outside the Regent Street Working Man's Club in Haslingden (top left).

Barry Tyrie, 69, was seriously injured in the fight, and died in hospital.

Now John and Daniel Taylor are due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 29, charged with his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Barry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Throughout this inquiry the community of Haslingden have been incredibly co-operative and I would like to thank them for their support.”

Two other men, aged 25 and 31, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released without charge.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1812 of August 25th or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.