Hapton man charged with assaulting woman in Burnley

A man has been charged following an investigation into an assault that took place in Burnley.

By John Deehan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:32am

Police were called to Westgate at 2-39am on January 22 following reports a man had assaulted a woman, and had run off after being disturbed.

Yesterday, officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Hapton.

Police arrested the 32-year-old man from Hapton as part of their enquiries yesterday
Following consultation with the CPS, Ashley Pomfet, 32, of Park Gate Close, was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.