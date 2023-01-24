Police were called to Westgate at 2-39am on January 22 following reports a man had assaulted a woman, and had run off after being disturbed.

Yesterday, officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Hapton.

Following consultation with the CPS, Ashley Pomfet, 32, of Park Gate Close, was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sexual offence.