Hapton man charged with assaulting woman in Burnley
A man has been charged following an investigation into an assault that took place in Burnley.
By John Deehan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:32am
Police were called to Westgate at 2-39am on January 22 following reports a man had assaulted a woman, and had run off after being disturbed.
Yesterday, officers arrested a 32-year-old man from Hapton.
Following consultation with the CPS, Ashley Pomfet, 32, of Park Gate Close, was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sexual offence.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.