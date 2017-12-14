Hammer attack suspect arrested

Detectives investigating a hammer attack on a Burnley pensioner have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

At around 6pm to 6-15pm on Friday, December 1st, a 73-year-old man answered the door to his home on Rossetti Avenue and was assaulted with a hammer, suffering a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 32 year-old from Burnley is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder at a hospital in the Liverpool area where he is being treated for ankle injuries.

Det. Chief Insp Geoff Hurst from the Force Major Investigation Team said: “I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is very much on-going and they will continue to see extra police patrols in the area.

“We have made an arrest but I would still urge anyone with information that they think can help to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log number 1192 of December 1st.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.