Groundworker escapes driving ban

A groundworker found sitting in his parked car drunk in the early hours has escaped a driving ban.

Burnley magistrates were told how Ian Fraser (27) was never seen driving the black Audi A3. The defendant, who was almost three times the limit, claimed he had been in the car warming up as it was cold.

Fraser blew 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station, after he was discovered on Abingdon Road, Padham, on January 11th. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Coniston Avenue, Burnley, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol. He was fined £310, with a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was given 10 points on his licence.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said at 1-45am, police came across the Audi. It was causing a slight obstruction. When they approached from behind, they saw the hazard warning lights come on.

The prosecutor added: "They spoke to Mr Fraser. He was in the driver's seat and the engine was running. He appeared to be under the influence of something and he was arrested."

Mr Mark WIlliams (defending) said Fraser had been watching football and had been to the pub. He and a friend were going to go back to his friend's girlfriend's house. She was out and they went to sit in the car, which he had parked earlier, to wait.