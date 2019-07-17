Groom's brother caught drink driving following wedding celebration in Gisburn

A groom's brother ended his wedding celebrations at Stirk House in Gisburn, by getting caught for drink-driving, a court heard.

Martin Holroyd was spotted in his suit near a parked car by police on Accrington Road, Whalley, at 1.30am. He owned up to driving it and later blew 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The 40-year-old mechanic, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2005, has now been banned for 12 months following the nuptials on June 30.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said he thought he had had four or five pints. He continued: "It was my brother's wedding."

Holroyd, who lives with his partner and her child, told the hearing: "I can keep my job. I have spoken to my employer. My bills are being covered. "

The defendant, of Stanley Street, Ramsbottom, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £350 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £43 victim surcharge. Holroyd was disqualified for 12 months.

The Bench chairman told him: "This is your second offence. You are lucky to get away with 12 months."