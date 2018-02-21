Golf club in Burnley targeted by thieves

Police are appealing for information after a Burnley golf club was targeted by thieves.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 11th, at around 8-45pm when two men forced entry to Towneley Golf Club.

They took a metal safe containing around £3,000 and it is thought that have made across Towneley Park to a waiting vehicle in Todmorden Road.

PC David Greenwood, from Burnley Police, said: “Some of money stolen was funds for the club which will obviously have an impact on members.

“If you have any information that you think could help, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can call 01282 472134 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime reference EF1802107.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.