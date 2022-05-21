Four people charged after cash, heroin and crack cocaine seized by police in Pendle drugs operation

Four people have been charged as part of an investigation into Class A drugs supply in Pendle

By Sue Plunkett
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 2:34 pm

Police launched Operation Picasso to disrupt organised criminality surrounding drugs supply.

Detectives have seized cash, heroin and crack cocaine. Four people have been charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Pavol Kantor, (21) of Windsor Street, Colne, Shaun Dowd (37) of Harper Street, Barnoldswick. Georgia Ashworth (26) of Earl Street, Colne and

Amir Shah ( 25) of Great Harwood will appear before Burnley Magistrates on June 7th.