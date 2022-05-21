Police launched Operation Picasso to disrupt organised criminality surrounding drugs supply.
Detectives have seized cash, heroin and crack cocaine. Four people have been charged with conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
Pavol Kantor, (21) of Windsor Street, Colne, Shaun Dowd (37) of Harper Street, Barnoldswick. Georgia Ashworth (26) of Earl Street, Colne and
Amir Shah ( 25) of Great Harwood will appear before Burnley Magistrates on June 7th.