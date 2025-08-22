Four Burnley men jailed for rural burglaries across East Lancashire

Four Burnley men who conspired to commit a catalogue of burglaries across rural East Lancashire have been given prison sentences totalling nearly 18 years.

Oliver McNeil (33) of Harling Street, Christopher Fleming (34) of Barclay Avenue, Dillon Irwin (31) of Plumbe Street, and Liam Barnes (31) of Burnley Road, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

The charge relates to 19 burglaries which took place across East Lancashire between June and September 2023, where the total value of loss, and damage caused in the process, was between £200,000 and £300,000.

The group targeted farm buildings, building sites and commercial premises, stealing quad bikes, power tools and diesel.

Following an investigation by the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, all four men were arrested in September 2024 and were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

All four appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday 19th August 2025.

McNeil (pictured top left) was sentenced to six years imprisonment, Irwin (pictured bottom right) was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment; Barnes (pictured bottom left) was sentenced to three years six months imprisonment, and Fleming (pictured top right) was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment.

During the sentence hearing, Mr Craig McGregor, prosecuting, told the court: “The four defendants are an organised criminal gang conspiring to commit burglary across rural East Lancashire.

“The investigation and preparation of this case shows the renewed vigour of Lancashire Police and their commitment to serving rural residents and businesses."

Sgt Kev Day, from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force said: “These men have been responsible for a significant number of offences across East Lancashire, impacting on our rural residents.

"I know the concern that burglary offences cause in our communities, and I hope the victims and wider public are reassured that these men are now behind bars.”