Foulridge man spat blood at police trying to help him in "unexplained" outburst

An injured man spat blood at an officer in an unexplained outburst after police found him and tried to help him, a court heard.

Ben Upton punched the officer several times and when he was taken to the ground, he kicked out. The 20-year-old was verbally abusive, was handcuffed, and had to be put in leg restraints.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told the defendant, who had no previous convictions, apologised but then headbutted the rear door of the police van and made threats to harm officers.

Mr Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said: "It is completely unexplained behaviour, but serious behaviour. Spitting blood is something officers are understandably concerned about.”

The prosecutor told the hearing officers had gone to Upton’s aid when they discovered him with a large head wound, a cut mouth, and very drunk.

Mr Gaffney continued: "Their primary concern is his welfare. He gives a false name and is effectively a completely different person than we have in court today. He was beyond the pale out of control. It was an unprovoked assault.”

The defendant, of Station Road in Foulridge, admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker on January 13th at Nelson. His case was adjourned for probation reports and he will be sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 19th.

District Judge James Clarke told Upton: "This is a sustained assault upon the officer. The starting point is a period of detention.”