Former Burnley carer given restraining order after sending threatening text messages to woman

An ex-carer sent threatening text messages to a woman and made her life a misery after he claimed he was assaulted, a court heard.

Aaron Moorhouse and the victim had initially had a friendly relationship, but it had broken down. The victim had met Moorhouse as he was the son of her carer and they had at first got on well.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 26-year-old defendant had stayed with the woman at some point, but they had fallen out when he left but didn’t take his dog with him. Moorhouse had been invited for Christmas, but it didn’t go well and since then they hadn’t got on.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the court: "He has made accusations against her and she has made accusations against him and it’s all gone very sour.” Moorhouse sent four messages from his number.

The prosecutor said one message read: "Police are involved now. When they see why I have slit my throat you will know.” Another said he had had enough and was going to ring the police and one was asking for his things back, which he accused the victim of stealing.

The prosecutor said Moorhouse had made an allegation he was assaulted, but the victim would say she had been exonerated.

She continued: "She says he has been making her life a misery. She already suffers from depression and has a carer. She wants a restraining order put in place.” Mrs Mann added: "They are concerning messages.”

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, said Moorhouse would shortly be moving to Birmingham. He had no previous convictions.

He worked for more than two years as a carer.

The solicitor continued: ”He alerted his employer to the fact he was going to be prosecuted. By mutual agreement, he terminated his employment. So there is some punishment already.”

Mr Grice went on: "The defendant says he was assaulted. He contacted the police, then gets home and starts to have a drink because of what he says happened. He sent the messages, which in his words, were 'out of order'."

The defendant, of Westgate, Burnley, admitted sending an electronic communication conveying a threatening message, on November 13th. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and told to pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Moorhouse was given a two-year restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly or from going within 50 metres of her Burnley home.