Five more charged in East Lancashire drugs investigation
As part of an extensive operation by the East Targeted Crime Unit, the following individuals were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine:
- Charlotte Eccles, 26, of Lebanon Street, Burnley
- Leon Canning, 26, of Bowland Avenue, Burnley
- Jacob Dewhurst, 27, of Greenbrook Road, Burnley
- Jamie Howes, 28, of Fielden Street, Burnley
- Luke Barrit, 36, of Rossendale Road, Burnley
Jacob Dewhurst appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning, while the remaining four are scheduled to appear at the same court on February 11th.
This follows months of work by the East Targeted Crime Unit, which has already seen 10 people charged as part of this ongoing operation aimed at tackling drug supply in the region.
The police are urging anyone with information about suspected drug-dealing in their area to report it online or call 101.