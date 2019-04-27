Five more arrests over 'targeted' attack near Ma Kelly's

Five more people ‎have been arrested following an attack in Blackpool which left a man with serious injuries.

Officers were called shortly after 11pm on Thursday to reports a group of men armed with weapons had been fighting on Talbot Road, close to Ma Kelly's. The altercation then moved to Cookson Street.

A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries to his arm, head and neck. He remains in hospital in a stable ‎condition.

Two men aged 30 and 32 from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of wounding, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Five further people have since been arrested, Lancashire police said on Saturday.

A man aged 34 and a woman aged 33, both from Burnley, and a 22-year-old man and 12-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. A 30-year-old woman from Blackpool has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: "The incident is being treated as targeted.

"Anybody with information about the incident, or who has dashcam footage of it, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number ‎1556 of April 25th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111."

- Following the altercation a section 60 was put in place on Friday night ‎in the Talbot area of town.

During this time 22 people were searched. No arrests were made