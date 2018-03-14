Five day cocaine and alcohol bender

A drunk arrested for midnight trouble in Burnley, screamed at residents, shouted at the police and was abusive to hospital staff.

The town’s magistrates heard how Dean Pickard, who shouted “Polish b*tch,” in the hospital reception, later told officers he had been on a five-day bender and had taken cocaine after he had split up with his girlfriend.



Pickard, who was found in possession of the drug, was said to have had a “wake-up call” from his arrest and had not touched alcohol since.



The 29-year-old defendant, of Burnley Road, Cliviger, admitted racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour, possessing cocaine, being drunk and disorderly on Richmond Street, Burnley, and resisting police on February 25th. He was fined £120 and was told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.



Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting) told the court police received a report the defendant was screaming at residents on Coal Clough Lane. He was repeatedly swearing at a woman and chasing a car. Officers found him on Richmond Street, where he was waving his arms around, was aggressive, was in the middle of the road and continued to shout.



The prosecutor continued: “As they were trying to speak to him, he started to use strong language. He was warned about his behaviour and was arrested.”



Miss Akhtar said a custody nurse tried to talk to the defendant and he was taken to hospital. She said: "While in the back of the secure van, he was shouting towards the police officers. On arrival there he was aggressive and abusive towards hospital staff.”



Mr Trevor Grice (defending) said: “There’s no excuse for behaviour of this type. He has effectively been out of trouble for a period of five years.”



The solicitor said in the last six months, the defendant had had a “calamitous” chain of events in his life. His father had died at an early age and shortly after that, Pickard’s dog, which he had had from a puppy, died. His long-term relationship had also ended.