Five children not wearing seat belts found in van in Blackpool after crash
Police pursuing a van which failed to stop after an accident got a suprise when they caught up with it.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:38 am
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 12:40 pm
They found five children in the back - all not wearing seat belts.
Lancs Road Police tweeted on Saturday night: "Fail to stop RTC in Blackpool. #HZ33 spotted the vehicle and called for support.
"The driver failed to stop because they had 5 unrestrained children in the back.
"The driver also had no insurance. Reported for both offences and vehicle seized."
One commentator said on social media: "Great work. You may well have saved those childrens' lives."