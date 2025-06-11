Five charged after drugs investigation into supply chain from Bradford to Burnley and Pendle

By John Deehan
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Five men have been charged as part of a major investigation into the supply of Class A drugs from Bradford into Burnley and Pendle.
Read More
Burnley gets go-ahead for its own ‘Jurassic Park’ golf course

The arrests were made yesterday morning by officers from Lancashire Police’s East Targeted Crime Unit. Three of the suspects were detained at Manchester Airport, with two more arrested at separate addresses in Colne and Burnley.

The men, aged between 24 and 31, were held on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. During the course of the investigation, officers seized quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, along with mobile phones, cash and items used in the preparation of Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The five men were due to appear in court this morningThe five men were due to appear in court this morning
The five men were due to appear in court this morning

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, all five were charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. They have been remanded into custody and were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Those charged are:

  • Bilal Hussain, 31, of Moorside, Bradford
  • Adam Hussain, 27, of Moorside, Bradford
  • Islaam Nazir, 30, of Kirkgate, Burnley
  • Asif Ali, 31, of Evelyn Street, Burnley
  • Shoaib Safdar, 24, of Seldon Street, Colne

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the arrests form part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs into communities across East Lancashire.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice