Five charged after drugs investigation into supply chain from Bradford to Burnley and Pendle
The arrests were made yesterday morning by officers from Lancashire Police’s East Targeted Crime Unit. Three of the suspects were detained at Manchester Airport, with two more arrested at separate addresses in Colne and Burnley.
The men, aged between 24 and 31, were held on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. During the course of the investigation, officers seized quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, along with mobile phones, cash and items used in the preparation of Class A drugs.
After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, all five were charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. They have been remanded into custody and were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Those charged are:
- Bilal Hussain, 31, of Moorside, Bradford
- Adam Hussain, 27, of Moorside, Bradford
- Islaam Nazir, 30, of Kirkgate, Burnley
- Asif Ali, 31, of Evelyn Street, Burnley
- Shoaib Safdar, 24, of Seldon Street, Colne
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the arrests form part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs into communities across East Lancashire.