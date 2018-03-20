Fish tank row ended in broken window

An early hours attempt to mend his back garden fish tank ended with a one-time prolific crook smashing a neighbour's window, a court heard.



Ex-convict Aaron George (28) had been trying to fix the tank at 2-30am, when a friend arrived and they had a row. In a fit of temper, George threw a missile, which he thought would go into the back street. It didn't - it broke neighbour Ryan Lane's kitchen window instead.

George, also caught with cannabis on him, was rumbled because his DNA was on the object, Burnley magistrates were told.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said Mr Lane was in bed, got up for work and heard a sound like glass smashing. He went downstairs and found glass on the kitchen floor and an item which wasn't his.

Mr Trevor Grice (defending) told the hearing he threw the object in a fit of temper when he and his friend argued. He thought it would go into the back street, but it went a little bit further.

The solicitor said the defendant had been a prolific offender, but had not been in trouble in the last couple of years, since his release from prison.

Mr Grice added: "He is now in employment and not claiming benefits."

George, of Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley, admitted damage on January 12th and possessing cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.