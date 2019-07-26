Fire crews called to Burnley business after light fitting catches fire

Workers had to be evacuated from commercial premises in Widow Hill Road last night after a fire broke out.

Crews from Burnley and Nelson attended the incident at 11-20pm after reports of a fire involving a sodium light fitting at the building on the industrial estate.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue: "The building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. Crews used an on-site forklift truck and extinguishers to deal with the incident. Also in use was a thermal imaging camera and a tool kit. Firefighters were in attendance approximately 40 minutes."