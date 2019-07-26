Fire crews called to Burnley business after light fitting catches fire

Fire crews were on the scene yesterday evening
Workers had to be evacuated from commercial premises in Widow Hill Road last night after a fire broke out.

Crews from Burnley and Nelson attended the incident at 11-20pm after reports of a fire involving a sodium light fitting at the building on the industrial estate.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue: "The building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. Crews used an on-site forklift truck and extinguishers to deal with the incident. Also in use was a thermal imaging camera and a tool kit. Firefighters were in attendance approximately 40 minutes."