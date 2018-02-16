Final chance to hand in weapons

This weekend is your final chance to offer up knives to Lancashire Police.

The 'knife amnesty' is part of Lancashire Police's Operation Sceptre, which aims to reduce knife crime and the number families affected by knife crime across the county.

Those wanting to hand in their knives have until Sunday (February 18) to do so.

In a post on Facebook, Preston Police said: "There's still time to hand in your knives at any one of our special bins at nine police stations, Blackpool, Burnley, Preston, Skelmersdale, Morecambe, Fleetwood, Greenback Blackburn, Chorley and Nelson as part of our Operation Sceptre knife campaign.

"Remember carrying a knife doesn't protect you - it actually puts you at greater risk of being attacked and hurt. If you have one, then really protect yourself and ditch it in one of the bins."